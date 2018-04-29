NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt saw multi-run leads slip away twice as South Carolina upended the Commodores, 10-9 to clinch the series on Sunday afternoon in front of 3,158 fans at Hawkins Field.

The Gamecocks (26-18, 11-10 SEC) erased deficits of four and three runs before using a one-out sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth to put No. 17 Vanderbilt (25-18, 11-10 SEC) away and hand the Dores their first home series loss of the season.

Vanderbilt led 6-3 before South Carolina took advantage of a pair of one-out walks, evening the game at six-all with a sacrifice fly, RBI-single and RBI-double in the seventh. Austin Martin kept the game knotted, scaling the wall in left field to rob Jacob Olson of extra bases with two in scoring position for the third out.

The Commodores carried the momentum into the bottom of the seventh inning, taking an 8-7 lead on back-to-back doubles from Philip Clarke and Pat DeMarco to open the frame. After two quick outs, Alonzo Jones worked a walk, then Harrison Ray drove in a pair of runners with a double.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as Carlos Cortes struck a three-run homer into the right field bleachers with one out to even the game at 9-9 in the eighth. The long ball came after USC led off the inning with a walk and single.

In the top of the ninth inning, Olson reached base to open the ninth on a hit by pitch before eventually ending up at third on a stolen base and errant pickoff attempt. Gamecock nine-hole hitter Hunter Taylor fouled off the sixth pitch of his at-bat before lifting a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Olson.

Vanderbilt starter Mason Hickman turned in a quality performance, scattering seven hits while allowing three runs and a walk alongside four strikeouts in six innings. The next two Vandy relievers gave up a combined six runs.

The Commodores connected on 10 hits including a trio from cleanup hitter Pat DeMarco who finished 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Ray added two doubles and drove in a career-high four runs while finishing 2-for-5.

Julian Infante capped a strong weekend, reaching base three times in 1-for-3 performance while driving in two runs with a triple. Jones drew three walks and finished 1-for-2, scoring three runs and driving in another.

Chandler Day (1-1), who left runners at second and third with a strikeout in the eighth, was saddled with the loss. The righty did not allow a hit in 1.1 innings but permitted one run while striking out three.

Five different South Carolina batters totaled two hits including Jonah Bride who finished 2-for-3 and drove in three runs while scoring another. Cortes finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs.

Graham Lawson (1-1) picked up the win, striking out three while retiring all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings. The righty was one of five relievers used for the Gamecocks after starter Cody Morris faced 10 batters and allowed four runs on two hits in just two innings.

The Commodores close their four-game homestand on Tuesday, welcoming Louisville for the annual Battle of the Barrel. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with the game being televised nationally on the SEC Network.