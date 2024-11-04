Byington wins debut as record-setting Vanderbilt downs UMES, 102-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt got coach Mark Byington a win in his Commodore debut, his team turning it over just once, as it beat UMES, 102-63, in Memorial Gymnasium on Monday night's season opener.

Transfers Devin McGlocton (24 points, 13 rebounds, 10-of-10 from the floor) and Jaylen Carey (13 and 10) had double-doubles for Vanderbilt, which also had double-figure scoring from Jason Edwards (19 points, five assists) and Tyler Nickel (14).

McGlocton tied a single-game record for field-goal percentage and Byington set a school record for points in a head-coaching debut.

"I pride myself on being efficient and making the most of every shot," McGlocton said.

The Commodores dished out 18 assists despite playing without Michigan State transfer AJ Hoggard, who served a one-game suspension for playing in the Portsmouth Invitational.

"Obviously we were excited to play" Byington said. "You put a lot of work into this as coaches players everybody and you just don'tknow what it’s gonna look like."

Vanderbilt shot 50% from the field on 72 shots, and was 22-of-33 on free throws thanks to efficient ball-handling.

"I doubt it," Byington replied, when asked if he'd seen a team have one turnover in a game. . "Usually we'll do a ball handling drill the first five minutes of practice and have three turnovers."

Byington said he wasn't thrilled with the defense but felt that got better as the game went on. It helped that Vanderbilt out-rebounded the Hawks, 48-30.

Second half, I thought we influenced them better," Byington said.

A sluggish end of the first half bled into the second half, but the Commodores picked it up when Edwards canned a 3 and then picked up a steal and fed McGlocton for a fast-break lay-up, making it 56-38 with 16:18 left.

Carey hit a pair of free throws with 15:09 left, pushing the lead over 20 (58-37) for the first time in the second half.

The lead bulged to 39 twice in the second half, including the final score.

The Commodores played well at times in the first half, after which led led, 45-33.

Freshman Tyler Tanner’s steal and dunk with 5:27 left in the first half gave the team a 38-18 lead, but the Commodores didn’t finish the half well.

Winston-Salem State transfer Ketron “KC” Shaw—who averaged 10.8 points last season—scored 16 first-half points. That included four in the final minute to cut the Commodore lead to 10 before McGlocton

UMES played a zone for all but the first couple of minutes of the first half, but Vanderbilt was unable to capitalize (4-of-15) from distance.

Clemson transfer Alex Hemingway "should be back shortly," Byington said. He and Southern Cal transfer Kijani Wright, who appears to be out for an extended period, both missed the game.

Vanderbilt's lone returning scholarship player, JQ Roberts, logged eight minutes and scored nine points.

Edwards led the team with a plus-27 plus-minus rating.