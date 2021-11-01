Caleb Coley backs off Vanderbilt pledge
Houston County (Ga.) cornerback Caleb Coley backed off his commitment from Vanderbilt on Monday and has reopened his recruiting process.
The three-star prospect originally committed to the Commodores on July 5th over the likes of Wisconsin and Michigan State - two programs he also took official visits to over the summer.
The three-star prospect becomes the fourth de-commitment for the Commodores in their 2022 recruiting class - joining McCallie (Tenn.) defensive back Kenzy Paul, Klein Oak (Tex.) defensive end Dorian Gates, and Wewahitchka (Fla.) linebacker Alex Williams.
Vanderbilt's recruiting class now has 17 commitments overall and sets at 41st nationally, according to Rivals.com.
