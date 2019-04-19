Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 13:43:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cambridge has Vanderbilt in his top three

Ogn3snwzjnaxdpan62uw
Desmond Cambridge
https://brownbears.com
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

Vanderbilt made its first move recruiting move in the Jerry Stackhouse era as Desmond Cambridge put Vanderbilt in his final three along with Stanford and Virginia Tech. The move makes total sense s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}