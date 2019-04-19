Cambridge has Vanderbilt in his top three
Vanderbilt made its first move recruiting move in the Jerry Stackhouse era as Desmond Cambridge put Vanderbilt in his final three along with Stanford and Virginia Tech. The move makes total sense s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news