News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 10:10:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Vandy first to offer 2022 DB Cameron Epps

Sean Williams • VandySports
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Vanderbilt was the first program to extend an offer to Chaminade (Mo.) 2022 defensive back Cameron Epps after a strong camp performance in June.The rising sophomore found himself back at West End f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}