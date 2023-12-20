A career-high 17 points from Justine Pissott helped Vanderbilt take down Dayton, 70-53.

Vanderbilt started out the game hot on both ends. Within the first five minutes of the contest, the Commodores blocked four shots. They also shot 60% from behind the arc in the first quarter.

The Flyers went on a 7-0 toward the end of the first quarter, but it was all Commodores in the second quarter.

Vanderbilt held Dayton scoreless for the last 2:10 of the quarter. It also went on a 13-2 run in the last 3:56 before halftime.

The Commodores secured a halftime lead, 42-26. They were led by Justine Pissott's 17 points, which included her hitting all five of her three-point attempts.

Vanderbilt picked up where it left off. The third quarter was quite similar to the first. Dayton went on a 7-0 run and Vanderbilt did not score in the last 4:18 of the quarter.

Despite ending the third quarter rough, the Commodores finished strong in the fourth. Vanderbilt finished the game shooting 17% better than Dayton.

The Commodores grabbed their 11th win this season, 70-53.

Jordyn Cambridge had a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.