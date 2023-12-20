Career high from Justine Pissott pushes Vanderbilt to 11th win
A career-high 17 points from Justine Pissott helped Vanderbilt take down Dayton, 70-53.
Vanderbilt started out the game hot on both ends. Within the first five minutes of the contest, the Commodores blocked four shots. They also shot 60% from behind the arc in the first quarter.
The Flyers went on a 7-0 toward the end of the first quarter, but it was all Commodores in the second quarter.
Vanderbilt held Dayton scoreless for the last 2:10 of the quarter. It also went on a 13-2 run in the last 3:56 before halftime.
The Commodores secured a halftime lead, 42-26. They were led by Justine Pissott's 17 points, which included her hitting all five of her three-point attempts.
Vanderbilt picked up where it left off. The third quarter was quite similar to the first. Dayton went on a 7-0 run and Vanderbilt did not score in the last 4:18 of the quarter.
Despite ending the third quarter rough, the Commodores finished strong in the fourth. Vanderbilt finished the game shooting 17% better than Dayton.
The Commodores grabbed their 11th win this season, 70-53.
Jordyn Cambridge had a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Three quick takes
Justine Pissott has a breakout game
Justine Pissott had a breakout game for the Commodores. This afternoon, Pissott recorded a career-high of 17 points. Out of those 17 points, five of them were three pointers.
All of Pissott's points came in the first half. She also tallied six rebounds and an assist. Shea Ralph will need this type of production from the Tennessee transfer, as it has been announced freshman guard Madison Greene will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Double-double machines
Justine Pissott was not the only Commodore with a big game. Sacha Washington and Jordyn Cambridge both recorded double-doubles.
Sacha Washington scored 11 points and secured 15 rebounds. Jordyn Cambridge notched 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Cambridge has now scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time in her career. She also had five steals.
Block party
It was a big day for Vanderbilt's defense. The Commodores average 3.2 blocks per game. Today, they surpassed that number quickly.
Vanderbilt recorded four blocks within the first five minutes of the meeting. Sacha Washington was one of the main reasons for this.
Outside of her double-double, Washington had six of Vanderbilt's eight blocks. The six blocks are also a career high for Washington.