The Guyton, Georgia, native became the second Commodore selected in 2024 after Bryce Cunningham was selected 53rd by the New York Yankees.

Vanderbilt left hander Carter Holton was selected 62nd overall by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.

Holton started 39 games for Vanderbilt in 41 career appearances over three seasons while posting a career 18-10 record and 4.09 ERA.

The 5-foot-11 lefty's best statistical season was his freshman year in which he posted a 3.14 ERA, 8-4 record and struck out 97 while just walking just 29 in 80.1 innings.

Holton pitched a career-low 50.1 innings in his sophomore season in the midst of an injury that kept him out down the stretch of SEC and postseason play.

As Holton rehabbed he entered his junior season with an emphasis on competing. Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin took notice of that.

"[Holton] is a great competitor," Corbin said via release. "I love watching him pitch. He's a puncher with true knock out ability. You know what you're getting when he steps on the mound. Throwback style of pitching...keeps it simple and challenges the opponent. He's a fifth infielder...tremendous athlete off the mound."

That season likely didn't go the way that Holton hoped as he finished it with a 6-5 record and 5.19 ERA. The Vanderbilt lefty seemed to have a better approach throughout his career despite the results not showing it, though.

"Pitchability I would say," Holton said when asked of his improvements. "Just being able to hone in on command and adding the new slider, throwing the changeup more and just being more confident in those pitches, as well."

Holton will now get his opportunity to start fresh at the next level with that new approach.