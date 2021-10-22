Carter Holton shines in Black & Gold opener
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Freshman Carter Holton threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, highlighting the Black team's 7-0 win at Hawkins Field on Friday night in a seven-inning scrimmage.
Center fielder Calvin Hewitt's three-run triple in the sixth was the evening's offensive highlight.
Second baseman Tate Kolwyck had a pair of hits for the Black team.
Freshman pitcher Kyle Magrans added two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to finish the game for the Black team.
The teams play again on Sunday at 1. That will conclude the series if the Gold team wins again.
Holton impresses on Friday
Holton, a true freshman lefty, was in the rare position of starting the opener of the team's annual inter-squad scrimmages. It didn't take long to understand why.
Holton threw 71 pitches, allowed just one hit, walked three and struck out six and excepting some control issues in the second and fourth innings, was in charge of things when he was out there. He threw 71 pitches, with 45 strikes, and was clocked between 92-95 in the first with his fastball.
What stood out about Holton were two things: competitive make-up and pitch selection. Holton didn't attack hitters like a freshman; he seemed largely unfazed by anything and attacked hitters consistently. A nine-pitch first inning during which he struck out two hitters and got Enrique Bradfield Jr. to ground to short was particularly impressive.
As for pitch selection, Holton's got a four-seamer, a sinker, a slider, a curve and a change-up and while I didn't track how many of what he threw, it seemed as if we saw several of most of those. Holton also worked both sides of the plate, and was particularly effective with that in the first.
The one thing that could give Holton issues right away is that pitch mix. His struggle is going to be maintaining a consistent release point, and that may have been part of what happened when his control went south for spells. But Holton looks like he could be special at Vanderbilt, and more than likely is going to be a huge contributor eight away.
Reilly's up-and-down outing
It's rare that Vanderbilt fields a team without a dominant Friday night starter, and out of the gate, Patrick Reilly looked like the next one. But Reilly's line on Friday-- 3 2/3 innings, one hit, five walks and seven strikeouts on 74 pitches--told the story of how his night on the whole.
The good: Reilly dominated in the first, striking out Javier Vaz, Parker Noland and Dominic Keegan in order. The sophomore's fastball sat at 96 and had a bit of a hop to it that I don't remember seeing last year. Reilly also commanded the strike zone that inning and needed just 12 pitches.
Reilly then struck out Spencer Jones on five pitches to start the second, and then almost totally lost his fastball command. He walked Hewitt, Espinal and Christian Smith in order, needing 20 pitches to just those three. And in the third after Vaz's leadoff single, Reilly walked Keegan and Jones.
What we saw of Reilly's struggles were typical of what he did a year ago. But when Reilly flashed earlier, that looked like a different pitcher, which is what D1 Baseball's Aaron Fitt saw when he watched Reilly pitch against North Carolina in a scrimmage last week.
Notes
- Some potential bad news: sophomore Donye Evans pitched to one batter (a Kolwyck double) and then exited after those five pitches. Evans was in the dugout later. There was no immediate word on his status and no media opportunity afterwards.
- A guy who showed well was Kenneth Mallory, a left-handed-hitting freshman. Mallory shot a single through short to lead off and added another hard single up the middle later, along with a line-out to left.
- This typically went as fall scrimmages go. Nine pitchers threw and combined for strikeouts and 12 walks.