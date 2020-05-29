Catching up with Dylan Betts-Pauley
Hoover (Ala.) running back Dylan Betts-Pauley is already very familiar with the Vanderbilt program, having visited on multiple occasions within the past year.He was last on campus on February 1st f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news