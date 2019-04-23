News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-23 19:37:31 -0500') }} football Edit

CB target out of Alabama planning return trip to West End

Closvcoi3qlqidunxhyk
Omari Porter
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Atlanta also featured some talented prospects from the state of Alabama, among those included was Auburn (Ala.) cornerback Omari Porter.The three-star prospect has an of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}