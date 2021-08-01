Chase Gillespie didn't hesitate to jump on board with the Commodores

Godby (Fla.) running back Chase Gillespie showed up at Vanderbilt's Elite Camp and impressed on June 12th. He picked up an offer from the Commodores' staff this past Tuesday and it was the one Gillespie had been waiting on.

He instantly jumped at the chance to showcase his skills in the SEC, announcing his commitment to Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon.

"I told the coaches on Thursday and they were all excited," Gillespie told VandySports.com of his commitment to Vanderbilt.

"I feel like Coach Norv (Norval McKenzie) could help me take my game to the next level and also Vanderbilt has the best education you could get."