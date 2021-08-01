Chase Gillespie didn't hesitate to jump on board with the Commodores
Godby (Fla.) running back Chase Gillespie showed up at Vanderbilt's Elite Camp and impressed on June 12th. He picked up an offer from the Commodores' staff this past Tuesday and it was the one Gillespie had been waiting on.
He instantly jumped at the chance to showcase his skills in the SEC, announcing his commitment to Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon.
"I told the coaches on Thursday and they were all excited," Gillespie told VandySports.com of his commitment to Vanderbilt.
"I feel like Coach Norv (Norval McKenzie) could help me take my game to the next level and also Vanderbilt has the best education you could get."
The three-star prospect chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Kansas, East Carolina, Tulane, Appalachian State, Georgia State, and others.
At Vanderbilt's camp, Gillespie displayed 4.6 speed, quick feet, and pass-catching abilities that put him on the Commodores' radar. He also measured in at just over 5-foot-9, 182.5-pounds with a 72 and 5/8-inch wingspan.
His all-purpose ability is something running backs coach Norval McKenzie is looking forward to coaching.
"He likes my versatility and competitiveness," Gillespie said of the feedback from McKenzie.
According to MaxPreps.com, Gillespie rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight games during his junior season. That included five games of over 100+ yards.
He also caught nine passes for 139 yards for an average of 15.3 yards per catch.
The Tallahassee, Florida native becomes the 19th overall commitment in Vanderbilt's 2022 recruiting class and the second running back pledge - joining Warren Township (Ill.) product Maurice Edwards.
Gillespie also joins fellow Godby (Fla.) teammate and linebacker Bryce Cowan in this year's class. Cowan committed to Vanderbilt back on July 4th.
