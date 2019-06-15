The Commodores picked up their ninth commitment of the 2020 recruiting class in Chicago (Ill.) Curie offensive lineman Kevo Wesley, who is currently on West End for his official visit.

"(Vanderbilt) is a great opportunity to get a top education, play in the SEC and live in a great city," Wesley said of his decision. "Vanderbilt also has a great coaching staff (which was another big factor)."

Vanderbilt was among the final two schools for the three-star prospect, the other was Boston College, where Wesley took an official visit two weeks ago.

Wesley visited Vanderbilt back in May, where he was wowed by the culture surround the program.

"The culture of Vanderbilt being in Nashville, I enjoyed the city also the prestige of Vanderbilt’s academics," Wesley told VandySports.com back in May. "Also, how it's like a big family with all the coaches and players."

The coaching staff sees the 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect as a versatile offensive lineman.

"(They like) my athleticism and versatility. They believe I can play all five spots and be a dominant player in the SEC."

Wesley, who didn't played any organized football until his sophomore season under Condors head coach Arthur Ray Jr. saw his transition from football novice to pledging to Vanderbilt and playing in the Southeast Conference pay off today.

"Kevo just always had a tremendous level of focus," according to Curie head coach Arthur Ray Jr.. "He was a basketball kid who wanted to get better and worked hard. He never missed a workout or a training season and he would always put in extra work. He always had the academic side taken care and Vanderbilt plays in the SEC plus they offer a great education and it's a great fit."

Wesley is the ninth overall commitment and the third offensive lineman to join the Commodores' 2019 recruiting class.

**Tim O'Halloran of EdgyTim.com contributed to this article**