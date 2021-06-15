CJ Stokes kicked off his June with an official visit to Vanderbilt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
For Hammond (S.C.) running back CJ Stokes, he kicked off his busy summer of trips with an official visit to Vanderbilt.The three-star prospect has held an offer from the Commodores since January 27...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news