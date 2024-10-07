Clark Lea emotional as blueprint becomes reality

Lea found the light at the end of the tunnel on Saturday as Vanderbilt knocked off No. 1 Alabama.

Some of those nights he felt far away from it, at times he probably doubted that it would ever happen. Through those nights Lea continued to refine his blueprint, he continued to walk step by step towards the mountaintop that often couldn't be seen through the fog of Vanderbilt's 2-10 season.

Perhaps the most impressive part of all of it was that it wasn’t a fluke. Lea had the blueprint to pick up a win like that and his team followed it nearly perfectly.

Lea did it his way and it worked.

Seeing that come to fruition was emotional for Vanderbilt's fourth-year head coach.

"I think the emotions are a testament to the level of care, the level of investment from so many people that are cheering for us," Lea said of Vanderbilt's win over Alabama through tears. "That is the dream, that's why I came. That's what I came here to do."

Saturday was a chance for Lea to get some fruit as a result of his labor of love. The fourth-year head coach loves this place, he loves the people inside of it, the people who have departed from it.

He loves trying to rewrite the script of what it's about.

On Saturday he did that.

“I love our university. I love our city. I love our program," Lea said. "This is why I came back. This is meant to be emotional because I’ve bled a lot into this.”

Lea feels as if the figurative bleeding that he endured made this possible.

If the heartbreak of 2023 wasn't so great, perhaps the jubilance of 2024 wouldn't have happened.

“The obstacle became the way, it became the path forward," Lea said. "We had to really dig in and say what does this need to look like…We said we’re here to win, so we’re gonna measure everything, every action, every dollar spent against what it takes to win.”

Rather than backing off, Lea's remaining staff following his abundance of coaching changes "held on to the rope" and pulled.