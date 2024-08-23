Lea took the opportunity when asked about players who have been standouts in fall camp to highlight two of his freshmen.

"Jaylin Lackey is one I would toss out there," Lea said first of a fall camp surprise. "He has really been impressive and has really strengthened his performance and has proven that he's ready for a role."

Lackey was a standout that was the first name out of his older teammates' mouths when discussing standouts at the beginning of camp. Lea warned against jumping to conclusions then but has continued to speak highly of the freshman corner.

Lea also shined some light on freshman defensive lineman Glenn Seabrooks, who has found his way into the rotation on the interior as camp has went on.

"Glenn Seabrooks is a guy that we've been stock up on. I think he's right at 350 pounds and so you're starting to talk about some size in there, those guys are hard to move. To watch a freshman play with pad level, he's got length, that's been really cool to see."

Vanderbilt will need contributions from Lackey and Seabrooks on a defense that ranked 129th out of 133 FBS teams last season in opponent points per game.

Lea has had a front-row seat to Lackey and Seabrooks' development throughout the fall and summer in his new role as defensive coordinator.