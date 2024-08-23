PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Clark Lea highlights defensive fall camp surprises

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea appeared on Thursday's George Plaster Show and specifically answered a question that he normally answers vaguely.

Lea took the opportunity when asked about players who have been standouts in fall camp to highlight two of his freshmen.


"Jaylin Lackey is one I would toss out there," Lea said first of a fall camp surprise. "He has really been impressive and has really strengthened his performance and has proven that he's ready for a role."

Lackey was a standout that was the first name out of his older teammates' mouths when discussing standouts at the beginning of camp. Lea warned against jumping to conclusions then but has continued to speak highly of the freshman corner.

Lea also shined some light on freshman defensive lineman Glenn Seabrooks, who has found his way into the rotation on the interior as camp has went on.

"Glenn Seabrooks is a guy that we've been stock up on. I think he's right at 350 pounds and so you're starting to talk about some size in there, those guys are hard to move. To watch a freshman play with pad level, he's got length, that's been really cool to see."

Vanderbilt will need contributions from Lackey and Seabrooks on a defense that ranked 129th out of 133 FBS teams last season in opponent points per game.

Lea has had a front-row seat to Lackey and Seabrooks' development throughout the fall and summer in his new role as defensive coordinator.

