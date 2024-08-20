PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Clark Lea hoping to polish "imposing" environment

Joey Dwyer • VandySports
Staff Writer
@joey_dwy

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea looks up and feels something as he stands on the turf at FirstBank Stadium.

Lea looks up at the north end zone with a sense of pride and stares down the south end zone with hopefulness. In a sense he celebrates.

Lea has been motivated by Vanderbilt's stadium upgrades. (Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)
"We’ve come a long way since the dust bowl and scoreboards on cranes," Lea said after Vanderbilt's first fall scrimmage, which was its first time in the stadium since its renovations. "It’s just exciting."

Lea often takes things with a grain of salt, but his body language gives away his feel here. The generally mellow and put together coach feels something here.

"Obviously we can stop and celebrate being part of the way in these moments where they get here."

That moment is defined by fresh turf, a beautiful view out of the north end zone and hope. Hope that a renovation can be more than that. That it can be a program-shifting development.

The reality check of where Lea's program currently is could hit quickly, though. Even if that comes the fourth-year head coach will continue to envision what it could be.

He knows that it won't come easily, but speaks confidently that it will happen in 2024.

"We’re finally gonna have an environment when this is all finished that I think will be unique but also I think it’s gonna be imposing," Lea said. "It’s about us putting a product on the field and it’s about a community getting inspired here around us to fill this stadium with black shirts and to make it a hard place to play. We can do that. I have ownership in that in terms of getting this team where it needs to be."

A look at Vanderbilt's north end zone.
A look at Vanderbilt's north end zone. (Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Lea has also taken ownership of what his stadium looks like and admits that was difficult with it being stripped down to its barest form in 2023.

"I was reflecting [Saturday] on just everything that we endured last season with respect to the dust bowl and the swinging scoreboard," Lea said. "We know that sacrifice is a part of progress and we’re doing everything we can. But, there were certain things about last season that were hard independent of just coming out and playing the game."

The days of the dust bowl and attention on the slow-moving nature of Vanderbilt's physical build are behind Lea and his program, that's something that is welcome.

"To be in the environment and start to feel what it’s gonna feel like, I can’t wait."

