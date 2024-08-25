PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Clark Lea is excited for a different feel on Saturdays in 2024

Billy Derrick • VandySports
Staff Writer
@billyderrick10

Entering a critical fourth season, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is back in a comfortable role. The defensive coordinator. While he still wants to play the role of CEO, his attention on gamedays will be directed mostly to the defense’s on-field product.

With Virginia Tech traveling to Nashville on Saturday, Coach Lea spoke on his shifting of attention, the importance of Jerry Kill and Tim Beck, and how his role might be different on Saturdays as opposed to last season.

Lea believes there are a few key aspects to his role as defensive coordinator that have strengthened the team throughout fall camp.

“I think my ability to create connections, teach the game, and share the game. Sharing the passion for the game with both sides. Honestly, I think the offense has fed off that too. As the head coach, you're able to lift up be a CEO to a certain level.”

Former Vanderbilt coaches Woody Widenhofer and Derek Mason also made the switch to defensive coordinator early in their tenures, with a profound impact being seen for both coaches. Now, the question is, can Coach Lea switching his attention have a similar impact?

Coach Lea is so comfortable that he believes he may not ever steer away from the defensive coordinator role.

“I don't know that I would go back. I'm having fun because I'm in it with the guys. You can't ever replace that. I never want to be a head coach that's not in it with the guys.”

Speaking of “in it with the guys,” new coaches Jerry Kill and Tim Beck have been just that with the offense. Lea emphasized the support from his defensive staff, as well as from Beck and Kill, which has allowed him to split his attention effectively.

“I also have a great defensive staff that allows me to split my attention when it needs to be split. Without that, this doesn't work. Having Tim (Beck) and Jerry (Kill) is crucial to success. Having a defensive staff that shoulders some of the burden of the role allows me to do both, and I'm having a lot of fun with it.”

Defensive coaches like Nick Lezynski, Steve Gregory, Melvin Rice, Jimmy Thompson, and Jamaal Richardson have been crucial to the organization of the defense.

Lea will have an increased focus on gamedays that is required when calling plays. He compared last season’s duties to this season’s duties, saying he will have more on his plate in 2024.

“It'll be more. Anytime you're calling plays, you're processing at a different level, through your focus and your attention. You have to work with the staff to create adjustments and communicate those adjustments to the team. I hope that I'm able to do that through the staff and the staff can connect with the team. I want my intent to be on the field. I think it's important.”

Lea is visibly excited about the new challenges of the defensive coordinator role, but managing emotions and staying aware of in-game situations will be crucial to the Commodores’ success this season.

“I want to do that role really well. The head coaching role on game day means that I'm aware of what's going on, but certainly, I'm going to be stretched more than I've been. In some ways, that'll be an interesting challenge and in some ways, I'm really excited for it. It's my responsibility to keep my emotions in check.”

At Notre Dame, he was in the box for each game as the defensive coordinator, which forced him to tone his emotions down in between plays. This season though, he’ll be an on-field defensive coordinator, which will be a new challenge.

“When I was calling plays at Notre Dame, I was in the box. You had that level of buffer from the field. It'll feel different for me, but I'm excited about it.”

As year four inches closer, there are three key components to Coach Lea’s new role as defensive coordinator, while maintaining a CEO approach as the leader of the team. First, continue working with defensive staff to create adjustments and communicate them to the team. Second, be aware of what is happening on game day but focus on the defensive coordinator role. Third, keep his emotions in check as a head coach calling plays.

