Clark Lea had one word for one of his transfer quarterbacks at SEC Media Days.

As Lea spoke of New Mexico State transfer Diego Pavia, who threw for 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns, the veteran quarterback's accolades and skillset didn't get brought up.

Rather, it was his mindset.

"Diego brings experience, competitive edge," Lea said. "We've already felt his presence in our locker room."

While maniac jumped off the page, Lea's conistent use of the word "competitor" also spoke volumes of Pavia, who led New Mexico State to a conference USA championship appearance.

"For those that know Diego, know he's a unique competitor with just -- he just exudes edge and really proud to have him in black and gold."

Lea wouldn't yet commit to saying whether Pavia would be his starter or not and said that his quarterback competition will stretch out until opening day, but he does seem to have high hopes for his spunky quarterback.

That largely stems from New Mexico State's upset of Auburn that Lea has watched "nine or 10 times"

"I saw a quarterback that was a maniac and suplexed a linebacker on the sideline early on in the game, and one of his only mistakes where you threw an interception. It was impressive."

Lea will look for similarly impressive play out of Pavia as he joins Vanderbilt.