Clark Lea, Vanderbilt defense preparing for speed of Texas offense

Nashville, TENN--If Clark Lea's defense makes one small mistake it could result in six. Vanderbilt will have to prepare for a challenge that will require it to be sound schematically and to play a nearly mistake-free game defensively to contain No. 5 Texas' offense. That's a result of the explosiveness of Steve Sarkisian's playmakers.

Clark Lea and Vanderbilt know Texas will be a challenge. (Photo by Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

"The speed on the field is unique," Lea said of Texas. "It feels like every offensive skill player was somewhere sub 10 500 meter in high school. They all have home run potential...One seam and they can hit the gas and score." “They got a lot of speed everywhere," Vanderbilt STAR Randon Fontenette added. That speed has resulted in an offense that's produced 3,232 yards, which ranks third in the SEC. Texas is also third in the conference in yards per game. Vanderbilt's defense ranks 10th in the league in the league rankings for that side of the ball, an offense like Texas' could easily drop it in those rankings if it's not sharp. "We’re gonna have to be really, really on our game," Lea said. "There’s so many ways they can get the ball to the end zone in an explosive manner." Texas has put together the league's third best scoring attack and has punched in 39.1 points per game. That's also a result of its playcalling. Sarkisian has made a point of getting his speed into space.

Texas comes in as nearly 20-point favorites on Saturday. (Photo by Brett Patzke-Imagn Images)