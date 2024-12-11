Clark Lea wins SEC Coach of the year

Lea’s Vanderbilt team went 6-6 and qualified for its first bowl game since the 2018 season.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has been named SEC Coach of the Year, per release.

Lea is in his fourth season as Vanderbilt’s head coach.

The Commodores upset No. 1 Alabama this season and were one of college football’s best turnaround stories after a 2-10 season.

Lea’s remarkable turnaround was aided by his decision to take over defensive coordinator responsibilities and to hire former New Mexico State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to lead his offense.

Vanderbilt will look to clinch a winning season in the Birmingham Bowl against Georgia Tech.