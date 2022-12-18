VandySports.com caught up with Highland Park head coach Randy Allen to discuss new Vanderbilt commit Brennan Storer. Highland Park finished with an 11-1 overall record in 2022.

- On what kind of player Vanderbilt is getting in Brennan Storer:

Randy Allen: "He was the most valuable player in our district. He completed over 65% of his passes for over 3,000 yards. He had 34 touchdowns. He was our second leading rusher. He had an outstanding season. He is an outstanding dual-threat quarterback.”

- How Storer’s skill set translates to the college game:

Allen: "Well, I think his skill set translates well. I’m not sure of what kind of offense that Vanderbilt runs. We run a shotgun, no-huddle spread offense. So, that is what he is used to. He’s so successful because he throws the deep ball really well. He makes good decisions, and he can scramble to get out of trouble. He runs the quarterback draw really well. He can probably fit any offense, but the shotgun spread is what we ran.”

- On his favorite memory of Brennan Storer:

Allen: "We played Denton Guyer who was ranked #1 in 5A in the second round of the playoffs. Brennan had a tremendous game. We had 517 yards of offense. It was a combination of passing and his rushing, and we scored 42 points on their defense. Nobody had scored more than 21 points on them going into that game. That’s my favorite memory of him. He’s just a great competitor.”

- On his leadership qualities:

Allen: "He was on our player committee which is twelve members elected by the team. He was on that leadership council, and he did a great job being a leader.”

- On how current physical skills:

Allen: “He’s probably 5-foot-11 or 5-foot-10 and weighs 190-pounds. In the forty, he’s probably a 4.6. He throws the deep ball really well. He can probably throw it 60 to 70 yards. I’m not sure on that as we never threw for distance. I know that we had track guys at wide receiver, and he never under threw them. Most of the time, he led them perfectly.”