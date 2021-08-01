Coach Analysis: Chase Gillespie
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Godby (Fla.) running back Chase Gillespie became Vanderbilt's 19th overall commitment on Sunday and second running back to join the 2022 recruiting class.The three-star prospect chose the Commodore...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news