News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 14:14:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach Analysis: Ken Seals

Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Vanderbilt locked in their signal-caller for the 2020 recruiting class back on April 3rd when Weatherford (Tex.) quarterback Ken Seals gave his verbal pledge to the Commodores coming off his fourth...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}