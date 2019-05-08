Coach Analysis: Logan Kyle
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Back on April 12th, Vanderbilt picked up their latest commitment in Tomball (Tex.) Memorial wide receiver Logan Kyle.The 6-foot-3, 197-pound prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of Georgia ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news