{{ timeAgo('2019-01-12 22:38:16 -0600') }}

Cold shooting (again) dooms Vandy in Lexington

Vandy's Joe Toye and Simi Shittu guard UK's P.J. Washington.
Mark Zerof, USA Today
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
Vanderbilt led for over half the game, but couldn’t hit shots in the second half, falling 56-47 to No. 18 Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Saturday night. The Commodores placed only freshman guard Aaron N...

