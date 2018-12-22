Vanderbilt shot 31.9 percent from the field, trailing wire to wire in a 69-59 loss to Kansas State in Kansas City's Sprint Center.

Forward Matt Ryan's 14 led the Commodores (7-3), who fell behind double-digits midway through the first half and rarely got within single digits.

The Commodores had trouble stringing buckets together all night, but finally caught fire late in the second half. Forward Joe Toye hit back-to-back 3s, then, Ryan hit a pair of foul shots with 6:14 left to get Vandy within eight.

That was the closest VU got. A litany of turnovers and missed shots--several, makable shots--contributed to another field goal drought. Vandy's next field goal came on Saben Lee's lay-up with 1:17 left, which again pulled VU to within 10.

It was too little, too late, as a Toye 3 provided VU's only points the rest of the way.

Toye (11) and Simi Shittu (10) were the only other two VU players to score in double figures. Forward Makel Maiwen led KSU with 15.

Vanderbilt was already down double digits when KSU's Barry Brown Jr. hit a 3 with 9:07 left in the first half, giving the 'Cats a 19-7 advantage. Brown hit a foul shot for the half's last points, as KSU led 30-20 at half.

Kansas State played without forward Dean Wade, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year. Wade injured his foot in a win over Georgia State last Saturday and missed his second straight contest.

The Commodores return home next Saturday, Dec. 29, to face Tennessee State.



