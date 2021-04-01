Just a week after taking a visit to West End for a self-guided tour of campus, Spence announced his verbal commitment to Vanderbilt.

When the Commodores offered on March 8th, that changed the game.

Vanderbilt was already a top option for Mt. Pisgah Christian (Ga.) tight end Cole Spence upon his initial interaction with the new staff back in early February.

"Vandy holds a very sweet spot for me, a very sweet spot," Spence told VandySports.com back in February. "Because of my academics and my love for the SEC, Vandy has been a dream school of mine for years."

Commodores tight end coach Justin Lustig has been in constant contact with the three-star prospect throughout the recruiting process, but it's also been a group effort as well.

"I communicate with Coach Lustig just about every day. They are creating a winning culture, starting with the daily basics. No doubt in my mind that they are going to turn around that program and make it a powerhouse in the SEC."

"Every interaction I have with the coaching staff and now with the campus has impressed me even more."

The Commodores are transforming their offense under new coordinator David Raih, who sees the 6-foot-6, 225-pound prospect as a tight end that can do-it-all.

"With the new spread, pro style offense, they are looking for versatile tight end that can catch, run, block and line up all over the field."

Spence becomes the fourth overall commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 class - joining CPA (Tenn.) linebacker Langston Patterson, Pinson Valley (Ala.) linebacker BJ Diakite, and Rabun Gap (Ga.) defensive end Linus Zunk.

The Georgia native chose the Commodores over the likes of Indiana, Old Dominion, UMass, Liberty, Toledo, Charlotte, Arkansas State, App State, and others.