Smith averaged 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 2023-24 before an achilles injury ended his season.

Smith was a four-star recruit and one of the highest rated commits of the Jerry Stackhouse era. Stackhouse and Vanderbilt "agreed to mutually part ways" on Thursday.

The forward indicated that he's open to a return to Vanderbilt despite entering his name into the portal.

"This in no way removes Vanderbilt as an option once the new head coach is selected."

Out of the five class of 2022 signees, Paul Lewis is the only one set to return to Vanderbilt next season. Malik Dia, Smith, Noah Shelby and Lee Dort have all already entered the portal.

The Dallas, Texas, native could've been a useful piece for Vanderbilt's next head coach because of his ability to stretch the floor from at the four and his physicality on the glass.

Internal buzz within Vanderbilt's program indicated that Smith would take a significant step forward as a sophomore before the injury derailed his season.

It felt as if despite the injury, Smith was one of the three or four most valuable players that Vanderbilt had left on its roster.

Vanderbilt now has just eight scholarship players on its roster, meaning it has five open scholarships to work with. It will almost undoubtedly have more roster turnover than that.