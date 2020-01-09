It was an incredible decade for Vanderbilt baseball, one that included two national titles,10 NCAA tournament appearances, three Southeastern Conference regular-season titles, a conference tournament title and 10 first-round MLB draft picks.

I thought it would be an interesting exercise to pick a 27-man "All-Decade" team to honor the decade's best. I've made my picks, and asked friends of the site New York Dore and Chris Mahaffey to do the same.

The ground rules:

- Pick the decade's best in a way that reasonably fills out a 27-man roster. There's no set number of pitchers or hitters, but, it would have to be a roster you could "play" with in terms of having competent players and depth at each position.

- There's no predetermined number of hitters and pitchers. And with that, picking the last three or four players on the roster becomes an interesting exercise.

- Players who played just one year aren't eligible. So, with apologies to Kumar Rocker, we wanted to honor players who had longer careers.

- Preference is given to career value, but peak value plays a role also. (It's up to each to sort that out as he chooses.)

- Value is determined by a player's Vanderbilt career, not how he did professionally.

- When in doubt, use common sense.





We will roll out our All-Decade team starting Monday in separate articles as follows:

- Starting infield

- Starting outfield

- Five starting pitchers

- Positional reserves

- The remainder of the pitching staff.

- A wrap-up piece that lists our final 27, our pitcher and hitter of the decade, with a summary of how we arrived at our decisions, where we struggled and who just missed the cut.





We hope you'll enjoy the feature, and be sure to comment on our picks in the War Room as we make them.