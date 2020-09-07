VandySports - Commit Tracker: Sept. 7th

VandySports.com is now offering a great deal just in time for the start of the Commodores' football season!

A look back at how some of the Vanderbilt commitments performed in this past week's action. Also, continued updates on the status of other commitments' seasons during COVID.

IN ACTION:

- Had 70 yards on 10 carries in Hoover's 24-21 win over Vestavia Hills. The Bucs are now 3-0 on the season.

- Huntsville's schedule game with Grissom was postponed and will be made up on Sept. 24th.

- Lowndes opened their season on Saturday with a 35-21 win over Archer in the Corky Kell Classic.

- Woodward Academy dropped their season opener to Eagle's Landing Christian 14-0. According to his highlights, Wright hauled in a 20-yard pass, returned a kickoff 35-yards.

- Harrison dropped their season opener 27-17 to Allatoona. In the loss, Ziglor had nine carries for 38 yards on offense.

- East Coweta accumulated 418 total yards of offense (220 passing, 198 rushing) in their thrilling 21-20 overtime win over Starr's Mill.

- Recorded an interception in Copley's 40-6 win over Cuyahoga Falls.

CASTILLO TRANSFERRING:

I will be transferring back to Osceola High School this fall and enrolling at Vanderbilt in January. @FootballKowboy @VandyFootball — Delfin X. Castillo (@DelfinCastillo_) September 6, 2020

- Osceola (Fla.) will begin their 2020 campaign on October 9th on the road at St. Cloud (Fla.).

MICHIGAN NOW PLAYING FALL FOOTBALL:

- In August, the state of Michigan decided to push back football until the spring. Last week, it was voted to bring football back for the fall. Practices will start on September 8th with teams playing a reduced, six-game schedule that will begin on September 18th.

SEASONS STARTING IN OCTOBER:

SEASONS STILL IN LIMBO:

- Broward County is targeting Sept. 21st to return to football activities.

SEASONS PUSHED TO THE SPRING: