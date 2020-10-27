Commit Tracker - Week 10
VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.
RESULT: St. Augustine (2-1) defeated Mainland Regional (2-2), 49-7
THIS WEEK: @ Williamstown (4-0)
RESULT: Hoover (9-1) dropped their first game of the season to Thompson (10-0), 39-23.
PERFORMANCE: Betts-Pauley scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the loss.
NEXT GAME: Sparkman in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 6th.
RESULT: East Coweta (6-1) defeated Pebblebrook (5-2), 39-14
THIS WEEK: Campbell (2-5)
RESULT: Haslett (2-4) defeated Marshall (2-4) 14-13
PERFORMANCE: 7 catches for 48 yards, 5 rushing yards, 4 tackles on defense
NEXT WEEK: Powers Catholic (2-4) in the playoffs
RESULT: Ware County (6-0) defeated Coffee (5-2) 24-14
THIS WEEK: @ Warner Robins (4-2)
RESULT: Osceola (4-1) defeated Tohopekaliga (2-3) 29-0
NEXT WEEK: @ Lake Nona (3-2)
RESULT: St. Thomas More (4-0) defeated Westgate (1-2), 54-12
PERFORMANCE: Bech hauled in three touchdown passes in the win
THIS WEEK: @ Teurlings Catholic (2-2)
RESULT: Brentwood (6-3) dropped a close one to Independence (6-1), 26-21
THIS WEEK: Centennial (3-7)
RESULT: Huntsville (0-8) suffered a 48-13 defeat to Sparkman (5-4).
THIS WEEK: Decatur (2-7)
RESULT: Harrison (0-4) lost to North Cobb (5-1), 33-14
PERFORMANCE: Ziglor had a 78-yard touchdown run in the loss
THIS WEEK: @ North Paulding (1-5)
RESULT: St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1) lost 17-10 to Cardinal Gibbons (3-0)
PERFORMANCE: Russell had three tackles in the loss
THIS WEEK: @ Deland (2-0)
BYE WEEKS:
- Lowndes is currently 5-0 on the season. They will host Tift County (2-3) on Friday.
- Woodward Academy is currently 2-3 on the season. They will host Drew (1-5) on Friday.
SEASONS FINISHED:
RESULT: Copley suffered a first-round playoff to Norwalk, 17-10. They end their season with a 6-1 record.
NOTES:
** The state of Maryland recently voted to allow fall sports to return, with football competitions starting on October 27th. It's unclear when Terion Sugick and his National Christian Academy team will schedule their first game.