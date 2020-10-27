VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.

RESULT: St. Augustine (2-1) defeated Mainland Regional (2-2), 49-7 THIS WEEK: @ Williamstown (4-0)

RESULT: Hoover (9-1) dropped their first game of the season to Thompson (10-0), 39-23. PERFORMANCE: Betts-Pauley scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the loss. NEXT GAME: Sparkman in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 6th.



RESULT: East Coweta (6-1) defeated Pebblebrook (5-2), 39-14 THIS WEEK: Campbell (2-5)

RESULT: Haslett (2-4) defeated Marshall (2-4) 14-13 PERFORMANCE: 7 catches for 48 yards, 5 rushing yards, 4 tackles on defense NEXT WEEK: Powers Catholic (2-4) in the playoffs



RESULT: Ware County (6-0) defeated Coffee (5-2) 24-14 THIS WEEK: @ Warner Robins (4-2)

RESULT: Osceola (4-1) defeated Tohopekaliga (2-3) 29-0 NEXT WEEK: @ Lake Nona (3-2)

RESULT: St. Thomas More (4-0) defeated Westgate (1-2), 54-12 PERFORMANCE: Bech hauled in three touchdown passes in the win THIS WEEK: @ Teurlings Catholic (2-2)

RESULT: Brentwood (6-3) dropped a close one to Independence (6-1), 26-21 THIS WEEK: Centennial (3-7)

RESULT: Huntsville (0-8) suffered a 48-13 defeat to Sparkman (5-4). THIS WEEK: Decatur (2-7)

RESULT: Harrison (0-4) lost to North Cobb (5-1), 33-14 PERFORMANCE: Ziglor had a 78-yard touchdown run in the loss THIS WEEK: @ North Paulding (1-5)



RESULT: St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1) lost 17-10 to Cardinal Gibbons (3-0) PERFORMANCE: Russell had three tackles in the loss THIS WEEK: @ Deland (2-0)



BYE WEEKS:

- Lowndes is currently 5-0 on the season. They will host Tift County (2-3) on Friday.

- Woodward Academy is currently 2-3 on the season. They will host Drew (1-5) on Friday.

SEASONS FINISHED:

RESULT: Copley suffered a first-round playoff to Norwalk, 17-10. They end their season with a 6-1 record.

