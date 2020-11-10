Commit Tracker - Week 12
VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.
- St. Augustine was defeated by Holy Spirit (and Vanderbilt running back target Patrick Smith) 12-7 to drop to 3-2 on the season.
- Hoover defeated Sparkman 49-14 to begin their 7A playoff run and improve to 10-1 on the season. Betts-Pauley scored on a 73-yard touchdown run in the win.
- East Coweta cruised past Campbell 45-14 to improve to 7-1 on the season.
- Marshall ends their season with a 3-5 record after a wild 63-42 loss to Pennfield in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs.
- Ware County had a bye week and will play Veterans on Friday. The Gators are 6-1 on the season.
- Osceola dropped their second game of the season after a 34-7 loss to Vero Beach. The Kowboys are 5-2 on the season.
- Brentwood defeated Cane Ridge 45-13 to open the Class 6A playoffs. The Bruins improve to 7-3 on the season.
- Harrison picked up their second consecutive win of the season with a 51-28 victory over Marietta. Ziglor scored on a 38-yard touchdown run in the win. The Hoyas are now 2-4 on the season.
- St. Thomas Aquinas scored a big 33-23 win over American Heritage on national television last week. Russell tallied two tackles, a pass break-up, and an interception in the win.
- Lowndes suffered their first loss of the season to Colquitt County, 41-10. The Vikings drop to 6-1 on the season.
- Woodward Academy improved to 4-3 on the season after a 18-13 win over Jonesboro. Wright had three tackles and an interception in the win.
SEASONS OVER:
- Huntsville ended their season with a 1-8 record.
- Copley suffered a first-round playoff to Norwalk, 17-10. They ended their season with a 6-1 record.
NOTES:
** The state of Maryland recently voted to allow fall sports to return, with football competitions starting on October 27th. It's unclear when Terion Sugick and his National Christian Academy team will schedule their first game.