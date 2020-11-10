VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.

Betts-Pauley scored a 73-yard touchdown run in Hoover's playoff win (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

- St. Augustine was defeated by Holy Spirit (and Vanderbilt running back target Patrick Smith) 12-7 to drop to 3-2 on the season.

- Hoover defeated Sparkman 49-14 to begin their 7A playoff run and improve to 10-1 on the season. Betts-Pauley scored on a 73-yard touchdown run in the win.



- East Coweta cruised past Campbell 45-14 to improve to 7-1 on the season.

- Marshall ends their season with a 3-5 record after a wild 63-42 loss to Pennfield in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs.

- Ware County had a bye week and will play Veterans on Friday. The Gators are 6-1 on the season.

- Osceola dropped their second game of the season after a 34-7 loss to Vero Beach. The Kowboys are 5-2 on the season.

- Brentwood defeated Cane Ridge 45-13 to open the Class 6A playoffs. The Bruins improve to 7-3 on the season.

- Harrison picked up their second consecutive win of the season with a 51-28 victory over Marietta. Ziglor scored on a 38-yard touchdown run in the win. The Hoyas are now 2-4 on the season.

- St. Thomas Aquinas scored a big 33-23 win over American Heritage on national television last week. Russell tallied two tackles, a pass break-up, and an interception in the win.

- Lowndes suffered their first loss of the season to Colquitt County, 41-10. The Vikings drop to 6-1 on the season.

- Woodward Academy improved to 4-3 on the season after a 18-13 win over Jonesboro. Wright had three tackles and an interception in the win.

SEASONS OVER:

- Huntsville ended their season with a 1-8 record.

- Copley suffered a first-round playoff to Norwalk, 17-10. They ended their season with a 6-1 record.

NOTES: