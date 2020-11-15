VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.

John Howse and Brentwood advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

- St. Augustine's game with Nottingham was cancelled after Nottingham opted out. The Hermits remain 3-2 on the season.

- Hoover won a close one over Oak Mountain, 24-21 in the Class 7A quarterfinals. Betts-Pauley scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the win. The Bucs get a rematch with Thompson in the 7A semifinals this week.



- East Coweta was awarded the win over McEachern after they were forced to cancel due to COVID concerns. The Indians are now 8-1 on the season.

- Ware County cruised past Veterans, 42-14. The Gators are 7-1 on the season.

- Osceola had a bye week in preparation for their playoff run. The Kowboys are 5-2 on the season and will play Palm Harbor University in the quarterfinals of the Class 8A playoff this week.

- Brentwood defeated Independence 31-28 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Bruins improve to 8-3 on the season and face Franklin in the quarterfinals this week.

- Harrison fell to Walton 28-14 to drop to 2-6 on the season.

- St. Thomas Aquinas had a bye week and will face off against Lehigh this week in Florida Class 7A playoffs. The Raiders are 3-1 on the season.

- Lowndes got back in the win column with a 28-21 victory over Camden County.

- Woodward Academy improved to 5-3 on the season after a 28-7 win over Tri-Cities. According to their highlights, Wright had an interception and hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception while Truesdell had three tackles and a quarterback pressure.

SEASONS OVER:

- Marshall ended their season with a 3-5 record after a wild 63-42 loss to Pennfield in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs.

- Huntsville ended their season with a 1-8 record.

- Copley suffered a first-round playoff to Norwalk, 17-10. They ended their season with a 6-1 record. On the season, Campbell had 22 catches for 348 yards and five touchdowns on offense. On defense, he recorded 83 tackles 18 tackles for loss. 13 sacks. two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 12 pass break-ups.

