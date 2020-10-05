Commit Tracker - Week 7
VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.
MORE: DISAPPOINTING DEFENSIVE FOLLOW UP | OFFENSE SPUTTERS AGAINST LSU |
- Hoover improved to 7-0 on the season with a thrilling 29-28 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Betts-Pauley didn't play due to a knee injury suffered in the previous week's game against Prattville.
- East Coweta is now 4-1 on the season after a 49-17 win over Northgate.
- Copley remained undefeated on the season after defeating Cuyahoga Falls 41-20. Campbell, Jr. hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass in the win.
- Lowndes had a bye week, they remain 4-0 on the season.
- Woodward Academy secured their first win of the season over Mundy's Mill, 45-13. According to his highlights, Wright hauled in two catches for 18 yards and returned a kickoff for 29 yards.
- Marshall scored their first win of the season with a 62-26. According to his highlights, McAllister scored four touchdowns, three receiving and one kickoff.
- Ware County improved to 4-0 on the season after a 35-30 win over Bainbridge.
- Osceola secured their second consecutive shutout to open the 2020 season, defeating Cypress Creek 56-0.
- St. Thomas More opened their season with an easy 56-17 win over Plaquemine. Bech had five catches for 110 yards and scored three touchdowns - two of those receiving from 23 and 30 yards out along with a 13-yard touchdown run.
- Oakland shutout Brentwood 37-0, dropping the Bruins to 4-2 on the season.
CANCELLATIONS:
- Harrison's game against Westlake was cancelled due to COVID. They remain 0-3 on the season.
- Huntsville had to forfeit their game against Albertville due to multiple students being in self-quarantine.
NOTES:
** Tyson Russell and Gunnar Hansen will kick their season off on October 16th against TRU Prep Academy.
** Jake Ketschek and St. Augustine (N.J.) had their season pushed back due to COVID concerns.
** The state of Maryland recently voted to allow fall sports to return, with football competitions starting on October 27th. It's unclear when Terion Sugick and his National Christian Academy team will schedule their first game.