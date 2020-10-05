VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season. MORE: DISAPPOINTING DEFENSIVE FOLLOW UP | OFFENSE SPUTTERS AGAINST LSU |

- Hoover improved to 7-0 on the season with a thrilling 29-28 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Betts-Pauley didn't play due to a knee injury suffered in the previous week's game against Prattville.

- East Coweta is now 4-1 on the season after a 49-17 win over Northgate.

- Copley remained undefeated on the season after defeating Cuyahoga Falls 41-20. Campbell, Jr. hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass in the win.

- Lowndes had a bye week, they remain 4-0 on the season.

- Woodward Academy secured their first win of the season over Mundy's Mill, 45-13. According to his highlights, Wright hauled in two catches for 18 yards and returned a kickoff for 29 yards.

- Marshall scored their first win of the season with a 62-26. According to his highlights, McAllister scored four touchdowns, three receiving and one kickoff.

- Ware County improved to 4-0 on the season after a 35-30 win over Bainbridge.

- Osceola secured their second consecutive shutout to open the 2020 season, defeating Cypress Creek 56-0.

- St. Thomas More opened their season with an easy 56-17 win over Plaquemine. Bech had five catches for 110 yards and scored three touchdowns - two of those receiving from 23 and 30 yards out along with a 13-yard touchdown run.

- Oakland shutout Brentwood 37-0, dropping the Bruins to 4-2 on the season.

CANCELLATIONS:

- Harrison's game against Westlake was cancelled due to COVID. They remain 0-3 on the season.

- Huntsville had to forfeit their game against Albertville due to multiple students being in self-quarantine.

NOTES: