Commit Tracker - Week 8
VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.
- St. Augustine suffered a close 22-21 loss to Millville in their 2020 season opener this past weekend.
- Hoover improved to 8-0 on the season winning a high-scoring affair with Spain Park, 47-34.
- East Coweta secured a big 24-17 win over Collins Hill to improve to 5-1 on the season.
- Copley scored a close 10-7 win over Aurora to remain unbeaten at 6-0 on the season. Campbell tallied a sack in the win according to his highlights below.
Copley begins their playoff run next week against Norwalk.
- Lowndes scored a 33-21 win in a big rivalry game against Valdosta to improve to 5-0 on the season.
- Woodward Academy won their second consecutive game of the season, taking down Banneker 41-14. Wright has his usual productive, all-around game that included a 15-yard, pick-six.
- Marshall secured their second consecutive win of the season with a 41-27 victory over Parma Western. McAllister had another set of impressive highlights from the game - including well over 100 yards receiving, touchdown catches of eight and 99-yards, and blocking a punt on special teams.
- Ware County remains unbeaten on the season at 5-0 after a 43-21 win against Benedictine.
- Osceola is now 3-0 on the season after defeating St. Cloud 35-13. Castillo is #78 in the highlights below.
- St. Thomas More breezed by Walker, 61-7 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Bech finished with two catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. One of his touchdowns was on a 57-yard punt return.
- Brentwood defeated Dickson County 47-13. They are 5-2 on the season.
- After a couple of forfeit losses due to COVID issues. Huntsville returned to the field this past weekend, but suffered a 40-7 defeat to Austin. The Panthers are now 0-6 on the season.
CANCELLATIONS:
- Harrison's game against Alpharetta was cancelled due to COVID. They remain 0-3 on the season. The Hoyas last played a game back on September 18th, a 14-7 loss to Langston Hughes.
NOTES:
** Tyson Russell and Gunnar Hansen will kick their season off on October 16th against TRU Prep Academy.
** The state of Maryland recently voted to allow fall sports to return, with football competitions starting on October 27th. It's unclear when Terion Sugick and his National Christian Academy team will schedule their first game.