VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.

- St. Augustine suffered a close 22-21 loss to Millville in their 2020 season opener this past weekend.

- Hoover improved to 8-0 on the season winning a high-scoring affair with Spain Park, 47-34.

- East Coweta secured a big 24-17 win over Collins Hill to improve to 5-1 on the season.

- Copley scored a close 10-7 win over Aurora to remain unbeaten at 6-0 on the season. Campbell tallied a sack in the win according to his highlights below. Copley begins their playoff run next week against Norwalk.

- Lowndes scored a 33-21 win in a big rivalry game against Valdosta to improve to 5-0 on the season.

- Woodward Academy won their second consecutive game of the season, taking down Banneker 41-14. Wright has his usual productive, all-around game that included a 15-yard, pick-six.

- Marshall secured their second consecutive win of the season with a 41-27 victory over Parma Western. McAllister had another set of impressive highlights from the game - including well over 100 yards receiving, touchdown catches of eight and 99-yards, and blocking a punt on special teams.

- Ware County remains unbeaten on the season at 5-0 after a 43-21 win against Benedictine.

- Osceola is now 3-0 on the season after defeating St. Cloud 35-13. Castillo is #78 in the highlights below.

- St. Thomas More breezed by Walker, 61-7 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Bech finished with two catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. One of his touchdowns was on a 57-yard punt return.

- Brentwood defeated Dickson County 47-13. They are 5-2 on the season.

- After a couple of forfeit losses due to COVID issues. Huntsville returned to the field this past weekend, but suffered a 40-7 defeat to Austin. The Panthers are now 0-6 on the season.

CANCELLATIONS:

- Harrison's game against Alpharetta was cancelled due to COVID. They remain 0-3 on the season. The Hoyas last played a game back on September 18th, a 14-7 loss to Langston Hughes.

NOTES: