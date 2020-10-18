VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.

- St. Augustine improved to 1-1 on the season with a 20-7 victory over Hammonton.

- Hoover remained unbeaten at 9-0 on the season with a 48-21 win over Tuscaloosa County. Betts-Pauley returned to action for the Buccaneers after a knee injury kept him out the last couple of games.

- East Coweta had a bye week. They remain 5-1 on the season.

- Copley suffered a first-round playoff to Norwalk, 17-10. They end their season with a 6-1 record. Campbell, Jr. hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass in the loss.

- Lowndes is currently in COVID quarantine and will return to action on October 30th against Tifton. The Vikings are currently 5-0 on the season.

- Woodward Academy's game against Jonesboro was postponed. The War Eagles are currently 2-3 on the season. Wright released his mid-season highlights below.

- Marshall lost to Harper Creek 50-27, dropping their record to 2-3 on the season. Once again, McAllister was making plays all over the field on offense, defense, and special teams in the highlights below.

- Ware County had a bye week. They are currently 5-0 on the season.

- Osceola dropped their first game of the season, a 32-24 loss to Edgewater.

- Bech had a big night in St. Thomas More's thrilling 39-38 win over Baton Rouge Catholic. The four-star commit hauled in nine catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. STM is now 3-0 on the season.

Four-star WR/TE Jack Bech accounted for 9 receptions for 196 yards and 2 TD



The #Vanderbilt commitment is a mismatch in the passing game. Put in a ton of offseason work and its showing with speed + playmaking ability@jackbech7 @STMCougarFB @VandySportscom pic.twitter.com/Ww58HQHKkH — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 17, 2020

- Brentwood defeated Franklin 42-20 to improve to 6-2 on the season. Howse recorded an interception in the win

- Huntsville dropped to 0-7 on the season after a 35-14 defeat to Florence.

- Harrison remains on the sidelines due to COVID issues. They are 0-3 on the season. The Hoyas are scheduled to play North Cobb on October 23rd.

- St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) kicked off their 2020 season with a 25-13 win over TRU Prep Academy. Russell had three tackles in the win while Hansen helped STA's offense produce a 100-yard rusher and throw 206 yards.

