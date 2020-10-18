Commit Tracker - Week 9
VandySports.com is keeping track of all the Commodore commitments throughout the 2020 season.
- St. Augustine improved to 1-1 on the season with a 20-7 victory over Hammonton.
- Hoover remained unbeaten at 9-0 on the season with a 48-21 win over Tuscaloosa County. Betts-Pauley returned to action for the Buccaneers after a knee injury kept him out the last couple of games.
- East Coweta had a bye week. They remain 5-1 on the season.
- Copley suffered a first-round playoff to Norwalk, 17-10. They end their season with a 6-1 record. Campbell, Jr. hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass in the loss.
- Lowndes is currently in COVID quarantine and will return to action on October 30th against Tifton. The Vikings are currently 5-0 on the season.
- Woodward Academy's game against Jonesboro was postponed. The War Eagles are currently 2-3 on the season. Wright released his mid-season highlights below.
- Marshall lost to Harper Creek 50-27, dropping their record to 2-3 on the season. Once again, McAllister was making plays all over the field on offense, defense, and special teams in the highlights below.
- Ware County had a bye week. They are currently 5-0 on the season.
- Osceola dropped their first game of the season, a 32-24 loss to Edgewater.
- Bech had a big night in St. Thomas More's thrilling 39-38 win over Baton Rouge Catholic. The four-star commit hauled in nine catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. STM is now 3-0 on the season.
Four-star WR/TE Jack Bech accounted for 9 receptions for 196 yards and 2 TD— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 17, 2020
The #Vanderbilt commitment is a mismatch in the passing game. Put in a ton of offseason work and its showing with speed + playmaking ability@jackbech7 @STMCougarFB @VandySportscom pic.twitter.com/Ww58HQHKkH
- Brentwood defeated Franklin 42-20 to improve to 6-2 on the season. Howse recorded an interception in the win
- Huntsville dropped to 0-7 on the season after a 35-14 defeat to Florence.
- Harrison remains on the sidelines due to COVID issues. They are 0-3 on the season. The Hoyas are scheduled to play North Cobb on October 23rd.
- St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) kicked off their 2020 season with a 25-13 win over TRU Prep Academy. Russell had three tackles in the win while Hansen helped STA's offense produce a 100-yard rusher and throw 206 yards.
NOTES:
** The state of Maryland recently voted to allow fall sports to return, with football competitions starting on October 27th. It's unclear when Terion Sugick and his National Christian Academy team will schedule their first game.