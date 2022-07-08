Commitment Breakdown: 2023 OL Anthony Miles commits to Vandy

Vanderbilt has been a frequent stop for Ramsay (Ala.) offensive tackle Anthony Miles during his recruiting process. On Friday evening, the three-star prospect chose the Commodores over a Top 5 that also included Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Arkansas State.

The Commodores prioritized Miles early on his recruiting process. After picking up his offer from Vanderbilt back on January 20th, Miles visited Nashville for a junior day on January 29th.

He also returned to West End back in March to take in a spring practice.

During his June official with the Commodores, Miles was impressed with the overall environment among the staff and players.

"The chemistry between the whole team and the brotherhood they have."

Throughout his recruiting process, Miles has been communicating the most with Vanderbilt offensive line coach AJ Blazek and running backs coach Norval McKenzie.

"(I like) the energy they have," Miles noted of both coaches. "Always fired up and just some great guys in general."

During his official visit with Vanderbilt, the Birmingham was even more impressed with Blazek after getting to spend more one-on-one time with his future position coach.

"Personally, he's just a good dude who cares about his peers and when coaching he makes sure you're good on everything and wants you to be the very best version of yourself everyday."

"He likes my athleticism and thinks I would fit as a left tackle."

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect becomes the 11th overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2023 class and the second offensive line pledge, joining North Mac (Ill.) product Cooper Starks, who projects as an interior lineman.