Vanderbilt mounted a second-half comeback, but Missouri always had an answer, as the Tigers beat VU, 77-67, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday night.

Guards Aaron Nesmith (19 points) and Saben Lee (15) in scoring. The Commodores (9-12, 0-8 SEC) have lost nine in a row.

Missouri, led by Jeremiah Tillmon (19) and Jordan Geist (15) led the Tigers in scoring.

It was Geist who got Missouri its biggest lead of the night, and Geist who had answers late when Vandy finally found its shot.

Geist converted a three-point play after Matthew Moyer fouled him on a fast break with 13:43 left. Missouri's lead was 46-31--its biggest of the night--and the Tigers were on the verge of taking away any suspense at that point.

Instead, Vandy finally started shooting.

Forward Matt Ryan hit a 3 with 12:45 remaining. It was just Vandy's second field goal, and fourth, fifth and sixth points of the half, at that point.

But it was the start of five-straight 3-pointers in a short spurt for Vandy. The last in the string came from Nesmith with 8:31 left, bringing Vandy to within 55-52 with 8:31 left.

But that was the closest Vanderbilt got. After Nesmith hit three free throws with 4:01 left, Tiger guard Torrence Watson hit a 3 to beat the shot clock with 3:30 left.

After Max Evans answered with a spin in the lane, Geist drilled a 3 with 2:36 to play, the Missouri lead now 68-59.

A Ryan 3 with 2:28 left cut it to six. Again, Geist answered with a shot of his own, this one, a floater in the lane with 1:35 left. Missouri nearly lost the ball twice during that trip, but instead, a Tillmon offensive rebound was big in helping UM milk the clock.

Missouri hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 41 seconds to ice it.

Vandy travels to Arkansas (13-8, 4-4 SEC), which pulled off a road upset of LSU on Saturday, this coming Tuesday.



