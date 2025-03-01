Commodores Cast Memorial Magic against #14 Missouri

Vanderbilt is used to warding off second-half comebacks, but they found themselves in unfamiliar territory as they had to claw their way back in this one. Missouri took an early lead, with Vanderbilt briefly taking control before the Tigers capitalized on defensive lapses and a hot shooting streak, particularly from Caleb Grill. Vanderbilt struggled offensively, enduring a lengthy scoring drought, and despite a few brief spurts of momentum, Missouri closed the half strong with a 7-0 run, leading 38-29. Vanderbilt shot poorly from beyond the arc, with Chris Manon’s 14 points and seven rebounds being the team’s standout contribution. After several challenging performances, A.J. Hoggard began to show signs of life, driving aggressively to the basket.

Vanderbilt became more aggressive, cutting into Missouri’s lead with timely scoring. A.J. Hoggard continued to attack the rim, finishing with 21 points on 50% shooting from the field and maintaining a perfect record from the free-throw line. Chris Manon was the spark plug for Vanderbilt throughout the half, playing with intensity on both ends of the floor. He scored 23 points and was a menace on defense and the boards, securing 11 rebounds and finishing with a double-double. Jason Edwards was also a key offensive weapon, scoring 17 points and going 100% from the charity stripe. Missouri maintained its edge with key plays, but Vanderbilt kept chipping away. With four seconds left, Hoggard dished the ball to Tyler Nickel, who drained a clutch three-pointer to tie the game at 81 and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Vanderbilt surged ahead with strong team play, holding off Missouri’s attempts to regain the lead. Despite Missouri’s late free throws and baskets, the Commodores extended their advantage, securing a 97-93 win. A.J. Hoggard’s aggressive play, Chris Manon’s all-around performance, and Jason Edwards’ scoring were key factors in the victory. Vanderbilt shot exceptionally well in overtime, finishing with a balanced and efficient offensive performance.