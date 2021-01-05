Vanderbilt was in it all night.

It just couldn’t pull it out.

Looking for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season, the Commodores competed from start to finish and registered one of their best overall performances of the year but ultimately suffered a heartbreaking 77-74 loss to Kentucky on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

"I thought our guys fought and competed," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. "Just things we worked on this week, they really brought it to the game. I thought the ball was really popping in the first half and really got us some good looks and some good opportunities. Second half, it was sticking just a little bit, but I still thought we were moving it side-to-side and creating some good opportunities.

"Just at the end, they made one more shot than we did."

The two sides played a competitive, back-and-forth opening half, as Kentucky held a tight 8-7 lead five minutes in before pushing their advantage to 17-11 with an Olivier Sarr jumper at the 11:11 mark. Vanderbilt answered with back-to-back 3s from Myles Stute to even the scoreboard, and it was again tied 29-29 with 4:55 left in the half.

A pair of triples by Jordan Wright – followed by a score inside from Scotty Pippen Jr. – made it an 8-0 run for Vandy and put it up 37-29, and Wright soon hit another from beyond the arc to send the Commodores into the locker room leading 40-33.

The contest remained close in the ensuing frame, with Vanderbilt holding a slim 53-50 advantage at the 11:51 mark. Back-to-back layups by Quentin Millora-Brown and Wright made it 57-53, but UK retook a 59-57 lead with 7:55 remaining.

A pair of 3s by Stute and Dylan Disu knotted things up at 70-70 with 3:52 to go, and the Wildcats were up 74-72 with 1:03 on the clock. Pippen’s free throws again tied it at 74-74, but Davion Mintz hit a 3 to put UK up – and Maxwell Evans’ triple to tie just rimmed out at the buzzer and the Commodores fell short.

"Just execution down the line," Pippen said of what Vandy needs to take away from the loss moving forward. "Just a couple of defensive things we lacked on, some coverages we called out a little bit late, some coverages we messed up. They end up hurting us."

VU returns to action Saturday against Mississippi State at Memorial Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for Noon on the SEC Network.