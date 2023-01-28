Vanderbilt’s Myles Stute scored 22 points, but the Commodores fell 72-66 to Texas A&M at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on Saturday night.

Jordan Wright scored 15 Trey Thomas added 13 for the Commodores (10-11, 3-5 Southeastern Conference).

Henry Coleman III led the Aggies (15-6, 7-1) with 18 points, while Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV each added 14.

Vanderbilt was 12-of-32 (37.5%) from 3-point range, but Texas A&M’s 11-point edge at the foul line helped the Aggies separate.

But what hurt the Commodores just as much was an off-night from Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt’s leading scorer among its healthy players. Lawrence scored just two points against an 11.2-point average and got off just two shots in 20 minutes thanks to four fouls.

Vandy’s 15-1 run late in the second half put the Commodores ahead by a point after Lawrence’s two foul shots.

But A&M’s Radford tied the game on a foul shot with 2:19 left, and then Vandy’s Ezra Manjon missed on the other end on a less-than-ideal look.

The Commodores then held strong on defense on the Aggies’ next trip, but Andersson Garcia snagged Dexter Dennis’s miss and later added a lay-up on a possession that lasted 45 seconds.

Taylor then stole the ball from Manjon on the Aggie baseline on the next trip and hit a pair of foul shots for a four-point lead with 43 seconds left.

Stute got a wide-open 3-point look with 31 seconds left but front-rimmed it, and that was Vanderbilt’s last real chance to steal an upset.

Stute scored 13 first-half points and was 4-of-5 on 3s, helping the Commodores to a 34-30 halftime edge.

But foul trouble piled up for the Commodores in the second half; Lawrence, Wright and Quentin Millora-Brown all picked up three fouls by the 13:30 mark, at which point the Aggies went into the bonus.

Meanwhile, the Aggies’ 10-0 run tied the game with 16:04 left set the stage for the teams to trade punches for a while.

But midway through the half, the Aggies started to separate from Vandy for a bit.

A&M took its biggest lead of the second half to that point when Hayden Hefner canned an open look on e 3 from the left side.

That lead became 59-51 when Coleman got an easy fast-break lay-up off Thomas’s missed 3, and three Taylor free throws, followed by a Taylor lay-up, gave the Aggies their biggest lead (64-51) to that point before Wright snapped another 10-0 A&M run with a 3.

Back came Vandy, with a 3 by Thomas and another by Wright cutting the lead to 64-59 with 6:19 left, then, Wright’s lay-up with 4:47 left cut it to four.

Then, Stute hit his seventh 3 on one that rattled around, hit the backboard and fell through with 3:54 left, cutting the lead to one.

Lawrence hit his free throws after Aggie starter Julius Marble fouled out with 2:59 left, putting Vandy up one and ending the ‘Dores 15-1 run.

The Aggies’ Radford canned one of two to tie with 2:14 left, setting the stage for A&M to pull away at the end.

It’s Texas A&M’s ninth win in its last 10 games and its sixth in a row at home.

Vanderbilt visits second-ranked Alabama--which was blown out at Oklahoma on Saturday--next. The Crimson Tide won the earlier meeting in Nashville.

NOTES:

Vanderbilt started Lawrence, Colin Smith, Paul Lewis, Wright and Millora-Brown.

Liam Robbins missed his fourth-straight game with a foot injury. The Commodores are 1-3 without him.

Manjon had a game-high eight assists.

Stute led Vanderbilt with a plus-2 rating.