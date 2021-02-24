NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu are the leaders of the Vanderbilt men’s basketball team. There’s no question about that.

When they’re on the court for the Commodores, the team likes its chances. But when they’re not on the floor with the rest of the squad, things usually don’t go too well.

That was most certainly the case on Wednesday night, as Vanderbilt’s top two players – in addition to forward Clevon Brown – we’re all three sidelined for the Commodores’ game against No. 25 ranked Tennessee, which resulted in a 70-58 loss at Memorial Gymnasium.

As Pippen leads the team with 20.5 points per game, Disu averages 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds and is the reigning SEC Player of the Week and Brown adds 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds with consistent minutes, Vanderbilt (6-13 overall, 2-11 Southeastern Conference) could never get into a consistent rhythm and led for just 1:59.

Vanderbilt shot 21 of 54 (39%) from the field, 13 of 33 (39%) from 3-point range and 3 of 6 (50%) from the free-throw line. The Commodores committed 19 turnovers and were out-rebounded 38-28. Trey Thomas led the way for VU with 14 points, while Max Evans scored 13.

The Volunteers (16-6, 9-6) were led by 21 points from Victor Bailey and 20 from Jaden Springer.

VU returns to action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Ole Miss at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt didn’t get off to a bad start, as it held a 4-3 lead just over three minutes in and was up 9-7 at the 14:29 mark of the first half after Jordan Wright made a layup and Issac McBride knocked down a 3-pointer.

Back-to-back 3s by Bailey highlighted a 10-0 Tennessee run and put it in front 17-9 until Thomas netted two straight of his own to keep the ‘Dores within 17-15 at the 11:28 mark.

Thomas stayed hot and knocked down yet another 3 to make it an 11-0 Vandy run and give it a 20-17 advantage with 6:44 remaining in the half, but UT retook a 25-20 lead with a quick 8-0 surge as the Commodores hit a cold spell.

During that said spell, the Vols extended their run to 15-2 and took a 32-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Tennessee opened the second half with a 7-0 run to push its lead to 17 at 39-22 at the 16:58 mark, and Bailey soon knocked down a 3 to make it 43-28. Wright’s tough score inside cut Vanderbilt’s deficit to 45-36, but Santiago Vescovi made a triple right after to make it a 12-point contest with 12:31 remaining.

Back-to-back 3s from McBride brought the ‘Dores within 52-45 with just over nine minutes left, and they were down 56-52 with 4:28 to go following a Thomas triple and big slam dunk from Evans.

Down 58-52, Keon Johnson drove the baseline, stepped in front of the rim and threw down a dunk to put Tennessee up eight – and that sealed it.

NOTES:

– Vanderbilt started Max Evans, Braelee Albert, Issac McBride, Jordan Wright and Quentin Millora-Brown, it’s 13th different starting lineup of the season.

– With Scotty Pippen Jr.’s absence, his streak of 32 consecutive games started was snapped.

– Clevon Brown has now missed eight total games this season due to injury or illness.

– Vanderbilt is now 0-11 this season when trailing at halftime.

– Vanderbilt has now lost eight straight against Tennessee, with its last win coming February 22, 2017. The Commodores trail the all-time series 126-75.