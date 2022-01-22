Commodores get swamped in Gainesville, lose 61-42 to Florida
The Vanderbilt Commodores ran into a bigger, faster, and stronger basketball team at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.. The Florida Gators dominated Vandy in every facet of the g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news