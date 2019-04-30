Commodores in great shape down the homestretch
There are three weeks left in the regular season, and Vanderbilt sits in a great spot with respect to the postseason. Here's a look at where the Commodores stand in terms of NCAA Tournament seeding...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news