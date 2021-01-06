Here's how former Vanderbilt football players performed during the 2020 NFL season. All stats are courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com. All players are listed alphabetically by their last name.

Former Commodore All-American Zach Cunningham led the NFL in tackles.

Khari Blasingame

After being recruited to West End as a linebacker, Blasingame wound up as a fullback. After a solid two years in this role, the Minnesota Vikings signed him as an undrafted free agent fullback. After starring in the 2019 preseason, Blasingame was assigned to the Vikings' practice squad. Around midseason the Tennessee Titans signed him to their active roster. Blasingame has since served as the fullback for Titans star Derrick Henry. Blasingame’s 2020 wasn’t flashy by any stretch, but he helped Henry rush for a franchise record 2,027 yards. In 352 snaps (165 on offense, 187 on defense) over the course of 15 games, Blasingame was targeted five times, catching four passes for 39 yards. Two of his catches went for first downs. He also added one kick return that went for 11 yards.

Oren Burks

Burks made a name for himself during his time on West End as a hybrid linebacker and safety playing the “star” position. This translated into a third-round draft selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2018. In his three-year pro career Burks has played in 42 of a possible 48 games. In 2020, Burks played in all 16, however, he didn’t start any of them. He recorded 431 snaps (96 on defense, 335 on special teams)with two forced fumbles, 21 total tackles and one for loss.

Adam Butler

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick likes his Vandy guys. Maybe that helps explain why Adam Butler has played over 1,800 snaps since joining the franchise in 2017. In 2020, Butler was on the field for a personal season-high 481 snaps. He did serious work in those snaps, racking up a total of 34 tackles, six of which went for loss, adding four sacks and two pass break ups.

Zach Cunningham

Titans fans know what Vanderbilt fans did about Cunningham after what he did to Derrick Henry on Sunday: Zach Cunningham is simply a menace for opposing teams. After being selected by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2017 draft, Cunningham has gotten better every year. In 2020 he led the NFL in tackles with 164. This was up from the 142 he recorded last year. He did this in 944 snaps. Cunningham also forced one fumble (that by Henry last Sunday) and also had three sacks. Cunningham is on the fast track to becoming one of the NFL’s best defensive players, if he’s not already.

Casey Hayward

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Green Bay Packers and later signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 “Show Case” has been one of the NFL’s best defensive backs. In 2020 Hayward was once again all over the field. In his 788 snaps he racked up 41 tackles, eight pass break-ups, and also picked off one pass.

Tre Herndon

Herndon, an un-drafted free agent, has made the most of his opportunities with Jacksonville, playing 43 games over three seasons while starting 26. Herndon was a workhorse this year, playing 1,016 snaps, resulting in 76 tackles, one sack, and five pass break ups. He played in all 16 games and started 12.

Will Holden

After not playing an NFL game last year, journeyman offensive tackle Will Holden appeared in one game for the Indianapolis Colts and one game for the Baltimore Ravens this season, playing a total of 52 snaps for the Colts and 30 for the Ravens. His one game played for the former was a start. Holden has played 13 career games for three teams with eight starts.

Kalija Lipscomb

Lipscomb was a priority signee for the Chiefs as an un-drafted free agent. But Lipscomb's rookie season never got off the ground. The Chiefs signed him to their practice squad and then released him on Sept. 29. Green Bay then signed Lipscomb to its practice squad on Oct. 13 before releasing him seven days later. Lipscomb is not currently on an NFL roster.

Jordan Matthews

Matthews spent most of this season as a volunteer assistant on the Commodore football staff. But on December 23, Matthews was added to the San Fransisco 49ers practice squad and on Christmas Day he was elevated to the active roster. Over the course of the final two games of the season, Matthews was on the field for 14 snaps, recording no stats.

Jared Pinkney

Undrafted rookie tight end Jared Pinkney spent most of 2020 on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for the Falcons Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but didn't get in the game.

Spencer Pulley

Pulley did not see any action in 2020 for the New York Giants. Pulley was active every week, yet didn't see a snap. Pulley played four games for New York last season, starting one. He's played 49 career games with 26 starts.

Caleb Scott

After signing with the Green Bay Packers as a member of the their practice squad back in September, Caleb Scott remained there for the rest of 2020. Scott has also spent time on the Seahawks' practice squad, but has yet to see an NFL snap.

Trent Sherfield

Trent Sherfield had a solid 2020 for the Arizona Cardinals. The 2018 undrafted free agent played 300 snaps (79 offensive, 221 special teams) earning seven targets catching five of those for 50 yards and two first downs. Four of those catches were recorded in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Sherfield has played in 44 NFL games, starting two. He's caught 28 passes for 340 yards and a score.

Kyle Shurmur

Like Matthews, Kyle Shurmur spent time with both the Commodore coaching staff and also on an NFL bench. Shurmur was with two different organizations in 2020. Due to COVID-19 issues in the Denver Broncos organization, Shurmur was signed to Denver's roster for depth. His father Pat is the team’s offensive coordinator. In December, following his release from the Broncos, Shurmur was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

Justin Skule

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Justin Skule started four games at tackle in 2020, playing a total of 255 snaps over all 16 games. Skule has played 31 career games--all with the 49ers--and made 12 starts.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Ke’Shawn Vaughn had a decent 2020 when you take into account he was buried on the depth chart behind Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, and at one point, LeSean McCoy. The third-round pick had 15 carries for 62 yards against Detroit in Week 15. Vaughn ended the regular season with 109 yards on just 26 carries. He caught five balls for 34 yards and a score.

Stephen Weatherly

After signing a two year deal this offseason with the Carolina Panthers, Stephen Weatherly played 358 snaps, recording 17 tackles. Weatherly only played in nine contests as he was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a finger injury. Weatherly has logged 58 career games, starting 16, with 84 career tackles and 14 for loss.

JoeJuan Williams