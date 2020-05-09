The three-star prospect has held an offer from Vanderbilt since January of 2019 and chose the Commodores over Pitt, NC State, Missouri, Purdue, Minnesota, and others.

Vanderbilt strikes again in what has been fertile recruiting ground under head coach Derek Mason - the Commodores have landed their latest commitment from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) cornerback Tyson Russell .

As a junior, Russell tallied 18 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass break-ups according to MaxPreps in a complementary role for a loaded St. Thomas Aquinas state title team.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect also competes on his high school track team.

Russell's father, Twan Russell, played linebacker at Miami in college and with the Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

Russell is the fifth overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2021 recruiting class.