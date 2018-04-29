Almost two weeks after extending an offer, Vanderbilt has picked up a commitment from College of the Canyons (Calif.) offensive lineman Carlton Lorenz.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect was on his official visit at Vanderbilt this past weekend. He was being recruited by offensive line coach Cameron Norcross who likes his overall versatility.

“Coach Norcross was just talking about how I am a physical and athletic offensive lineman," he told VandySports.com after he received his offer. "He thinks that I can play multiple positions on the offensive line. I play right tackle mostly, but I can play all five if needed.”

Lorenz started his collegiate career at Robert Morris, an NAIA program, where he redshirted during his freshman year. He added weight and went the JUCO route where he played this past season.

The California product chose the Commodores over Florida Atlantic, New Mexico State, UAB, and Kent State. He had taken official visits to all of those programs.

Lorenz will have three years of eligibility remaining.