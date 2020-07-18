The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over a final six schools that also included Pitt, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Maryland.

On Saturday morning, St. Frances (Md.) offensive lineman Delfin Castillo became the tenth commitment for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Castillo picked up an offer from Vanderbilt offensive line coach Peter Rossomando back on March 27th.

That relationship proved to be the turning point in Castillo's decision.

"I have a close relationship with Coach (Peter) Rossomando," Castillo told VandySports.com back in June. "I've known him since he was at Rutgers, so we've been in contact for a while. Also, I had a virtual tour of the facilities and school and that caught my attention. Another thing is that the academics at Vanderbilt are some of the best in the country and I know I could get a good degree from there."

Before COVID-19 put visits to a halt, Castillo was able to get out to Virginia Tech for a visit and had been on Maryland's campus on multiple occasions.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound prospect becomes the third offensive line commitment in the Commodores' 2021 recruiting class, joining Gage Pitchford of East Coweta (Ga.) and Jake Ketschek of St. Augustine (N.J.).