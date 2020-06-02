McAllister discussed why the Commodores were the best fit for him with VandySports.com below:

The two-star prospect chose the Commodores over a final ten that also included Navy, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, and Air Force.

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt got another boost in their 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of Marshall (Mich.) wide receiver Ezra McAllister .

- What stood out about Vanderbilt overall to you?

"Definitely the academics side of it. They also play in the best conference in college football and have the best academics to go along with that. The coaching staff is another thing that stands out, they are all good people in talking to them. I've built great relationships with them."

- Which coach have you talked with the most on Vandy's staff and what do you like about their personality?

"Coach (Tony) Ball, the wide receivers coach. He knows a lot about the game. He's been through it and he knows what he's talking about and he's very wise. He knows all about football and he's coached all over the SEC and all over the country."

- What does Coach Ball say he likes about your film and what you bring to their offense?

"They like the confidence that I play with. I think if I'm lined up against anyone, I'm going to get by them. They like my change of direction and athletic ability."

- Talk about the virtual visits with the staff and what stood about the program and school?

"I got to talk to some of the professors and all the strength and conditioning coaches as well as all the offensive coaches. They are very involved in football and academics too, so they are all about bettering yourself at Vanderbilt."

- What do you like about Coach Mason and your talks with him?

"He's definitely a passionate guy as well. He gets very hype. I love Coach Mason, he's a great guy as well."

Along with football, McAllister also plays basketball and runs track for his high school team.

McAllister becomes the sixth overall commitment for the Commodores and second wide receiver to give their verbal pledge - joining St. Thomas More (La.) product Jack Bech.