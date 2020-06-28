Commodores land OL target Gage Pitchford
A little over a month after Vanderbilt offered East Coweta (Ga.) offensive lineman Gage Pitchford, the Commodores landed a commitment from the three-star prospect on Sunday.
For Pitchford, Vanderbilt had everything he wanted.
"Academics and the amazing city," Pitchford said were the main reasons for his commitment. "The SEC football was just a huge bonus!"
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound prospect chose the Commodores over the likes of Mississippi State, Arizona State, South Florida, Kansas, East Carolina, and others.
Offensive line coach Peter Rossomando sees the Georgia product as someone who can come in and play right tackle when he gets to West End.
"(Rossomando likes) the energy and power that I play with. He just says I can tweak my technique a little to utilize more of my size."
Pitchford is the Commodores' eighth overall commitment of the 2021 recruiting class. He is also the second offensive lineman to give his verbal pledge, joining St. Augustine (N.J.) product Jake Ketschek.