A little over a month after Vanderbilt offered East Coweta (Ga.) offensive lineman Gage Pitchford, the Commodores landed a commitment from the three-star prospect on Sunday.

For Pitchford, Vanderbilt had everything he wanted.

"Academics and the amazing city," Pitchford said were the main reasons for his commitment. "The SEC football was just a huge bonus!"

REACT TO PITCHFORD'S COMMITMENT HERE